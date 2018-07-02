Huge gathering of Aston Martin DBs set for Concours of Elegance
Seven decades of David Brown badged Aston Martins will make up the 100-car display in the grounds of Hampton Court Palace during 2018's Concours of Elegance, August 31 -September 2
The Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace will celebrate 70 years of Aston Martin DB-badged models, including four particularly special examples in the Main Concours.
The sole road-going 1967 Aston Martin DBSC by Touring will lead the pack, with only two examples having been built by Touring as the potential replacement for the renowned DB6. The car is presented in Dubonnet Rosso paintwork, with a plush tan pigskin interior, and a 4-litre straight-six lurking under the bonnet.
Concours of Elegance Director, Andrew Evans, said: ‘Aston Martin remains one the most iconic British brands, and its cars exude prestige, power and elegance to automotive aficionados from across the globe.
'With support from Aston Martin, Aston Martin specialists and the excellent Aston Martin Owners Club we feel as though we’ve created a very fitting tribute to a British legend at Concours of Elegance. But amazingly, this world-class display is just one part of the overall event, providing visitors with more content, more quality and more entertainment than ever before.’
Joining the display is a 1937 Aston Martin 15/98 Long Chassis Tourer by Bertelli, widely acknowledged as the best example world-wide of this beguiling model. The design was prompted by Aston Martin’s desire to move away from race-derived sports cars, with this particular example being one of only 24. Pre-war marque specialist Ecurie Bertelli has undertaken an extensive restoration, delivering this concours example.
Further display vehicles include the ‘Royal Aston Martin’ that took part in the 1951 parade lap of the Le Mans 24 hours race, accompanied by Aston Martin icon, David Brown. As one of the first six Aston Martin DB2 DHCs produced in 1950, this particular vehicle was purchased by Prince Bertil of Sweden.
A DB5 Convertible joins the legendary collection in the Main Concours line-up as part of the celebrations broader DB-badged Aston Martins. The vehicle is one of just 83 right-hand-drive cars ever built.
The Aston Martin owners club has played a vital role in accumulating the astounding collection, with examples of every DB-badged car ranging from the original DB1 right the way through to the company’s latest DB11.
Assisting with the endeavour is the Aston Martin factory, who will display examples of the company’s tremendous current line-up, along with esteemed specialist Nicholas Mee & Co who will showcase their finest stock selection as part of the events ‘Specialist Showcase.’
For more information and advance tickets, click here for more details.
