All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Events
Storage Locator
Car insurance
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Rock star's 1930 Ford Model A hot rod is a bare metal monster

Custom built for Seether's Dale Stewart, this bespoke hot rod started life as a Ford Model A – but now packs a V8 HEMI engine and a steampunk design

Hod rods and rock and roll music goes together like bread and butter, both representing freedom of expression and a rebellious spirit. Many famed names have built hot rods in the past, including Jay Leno and Jaguar’s head of design Ian Callum, but a hot rod of a real rock star is like organic food — it’s fresh from the source.

Dale Stewart, bassist of the band Seether, will be auctioning off his modified 1930 Ford Model A with Barrett-Jackson in 2019.

More on Ford...

This extreme hot rod might be familiar to you if you caught the Velocity Channel’s show ‘Speed is the New Black’. It was custom built by Classic Car Studio for Stewart when back from touring and uses a vintage Ford Model A as its base.

There’s no hiding the large supercharged 331 cubic inch Chrysler HEMI V8 that's on full display at the car’s nose, giving it a somewhat Mad Max inspired appearance. Brakes from a Lincoln and adjustable suspension means that it's better equipped to handle its newfound power.

A ‘chopped roof’ shelters a handmade bare-metal interior that is very steampunk in design. The whole car is full of bespoke details that make it an ever intriguing thing to stare at, brass aircraft rivets and a zebra wood roof to name but two items.

‘This has to be one the baddest builds from our show with an exterior that features a distressed finish’ said Noah Alexander, owner of Classic Car Studio.

Whomever acquires Stewart's chopped hot rod will also get a bonus gift from the Seether bassist.

‘As if the rod wasn’t already ‘seething’ with style, Dale is going to give the winning bidder a signed bass he’s used to play at shows all over the world.’

The Ford Model A was originally produced between 1927 and 1931, designed as a replacement for the historic Model T. Unlike its predecessor, which was famously only available in black initially, the Model A offered four standard colours. Despite its humble beginnings, this vintage Ford is a popular starting point of those building hot rods.

If you’re looking for a bespoke hotrod (and a guitar) with some celebrity ownership, don’t miss this Model A at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction on January 18, 2019.

Tags
Celebrity owner Hot rod American V8

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Dec 21 2018

Barn find 1955 Chevy Corvette hasn't seen daylight in 40 years

Dec 21 2018

Top 10 racing circuits you can drive on everyday

Dec 21 2018

Ex-Beatles Mercedes 500 SEL AMG is your ticket to ride

Dec 21 2018

Watch this ex-Colin McRae WRC Subaru deliver a Christmas tree

Dec 21 2018

This 1980 Ferrari 512 BB shows winning isn't everything

Dec 21 2018

Rock star's 1930 Ford Model A hot rod is a bare metal monster
Most popular

Dec 18 2018

1964 Ferrari 275 GTB Prototype heads for Arizona auction

Dec 18 2018

Steve McQueen’s 1979 Pontiac Trans Am pulled from Illinois barn

Dec 17 2018

160-strong classic car collection on sale due to museum closure

Dec 13 2018

This is the 1932 Ford that made hot rods famous

Dec 15 2018

How to rust proof your classic car

Dec 11 2018

Is this $1 million Rolls-Royce the ultimate in bespoke luxury?

Dec 10 2018

Land Rover makes dream come true for 87-year old ex-employee

Dec 08 2018

Why you should buy an Escort Cosworth over a Ford Focus RS

Dec 06 2018

Shootout: 1996 Subaru Impreza Turbo vs 2001 Honda Integra R

Dec 04 2018

Ex-Scuderia Ferrari 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C set for Paris sale

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below