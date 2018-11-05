Lowndes plots Goodwood run with Bathurst-winning Ford

Australian racing legend Craig Lowndes, an Australian Touring Car champion and seven-time winner of the Bathurst 1000 endurance race, is planning to appear at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next year with the Ford Falcon he piloted to Bathurst victory in 2006.

Triple Eight racer Lowndes will retire from full-time Supercars competition at the end of 2018, allowing him to finally appear at Goodwood Festival of Speed. A full racing schedule mean Lowndes was previously too busy to attend but is already keen to appear as soon as next year.

“I’ve been talking to [Triple Eight team principal] Roland Dane and we’re trying to do Goodwood,” Lowndes told carsales.com.au.

“He understands it would be great to have a Supercar running up and down the strip.”

His career in V8-powered tin tops stretches all the way back to 1996 – in which he won his first of three ATCC titles – but it’s the car in which he won his second Bathurst 1000 endurance race title that Lowndes hopes to bring to Goodwood’s famed hill climb.

Winning the blue riband event of Australian motorsport with co-driver Jamie Whincup, Lowndes picked out the Ford Falcon BA with which he won the Bathurst 1000 in 2006 as his favourite from a long career of driving Fords.

Now Lowndes is hoping he can convince his current team boss to pack up his favourite Falcon and ship it to Goodwood next year.

"He [Dane] still owns Triple Eight chassis 10, the Betta Electrical car, which is sitting over at Tailem Bend. Depending on the mood he’s in, he either likes the idea or he doesn’t. But he’s keen to do it at some point.

"It’s a question of fitting it into everything else he is trying to do."

It wouldn’t be the first time a Bathurst-winning car and driver pairing made its way to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Peter Brock, a name synonymous with the Mount Panorama circuit and rival car brand Holden, brought his 1984 Bathurst-winning “Big Banger” VK Commodore to the Festival of Speed in 2005, setting the fifth fastest time up the hill that year.

The VK Commodore has since been sold, setting an Australian auction record sale price of A$2.1 million ($1.51m, £1.17m, €1.33m) in the process.

Photos courtesy of Motorsport Images