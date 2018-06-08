Amazing £1m classic supercar parts collection discovered! Coys auction house has uncovered a collection of rare Italian supercar parts that will be offered at a no reserve sale on June 29

Coys auction house has stumbled upon a genuine black-gold mine. In an amazing ‘container find’ nestled away in the South of England, a plethora of rare classic car parts have been uncovered worth well over £1 million. The parts will head under the hammer on June 29 at Blenheim Palace for no reserve.

The amassed collection includes valuable spares and trim from the likes of Ferrari, Maserati and Abarth. Those who own some of the highest-end classics should take heed, as these items are sure to cause an uproar once bidding gets underway. It's a seldom found opportunity to acquire new-old stock in this fashion.

See also...

Custodians of any Ferrari 250 SWB, 250 GTO, 275, Daytona Competizione, F40 and 512LM now have the chance to get ahold of genuine spares. The same goes for those struggling to find appropriate trim for a Maserati 250F.

Incredibly, many of the parts remain in their original wooden packing cases, dating as far back as the early 1960s. Others are still in their original boxes, wrapped in oiled paper.









Chris Routledge, managing director at the firm who has spent the last few days hunting through the containers, said: ‘Something of this scale and with the importance and rarity of the cars they are related to is unprecedented. We are looking at least £1 million pounds worth of spares, probably more, and I have never seen anything like it.’

‘Its an Aladdin’s cave which is going to excite people all over the world. There are wire wheels in their original wooden boxes, carburettors in their original oiled wrapping paper, exhaust pipes, radiator grills, dashboards, the list just goes on and on.

‘It will take us several days to catalogue the parts and once we have done that we will issue a full list of the spares.’

‘I feel a bit like Howard Carter uncovering Tutankhamen’s tomb in 1922; every time we remove one box or item there is something else of huge interest hiding behind.'









The car parts were part of a private collection, of which the owner passed away several years ago. All lots are set to be auctioned off by Coys on Friday 29 June at no reserve, ahead of their Blenheim Palace sale the next day. You can find out more about the upcoming auction here.

AutoClassics will bring you updates as soon as we have them.