All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Buying Guides
Events
More
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

13-strong Chrysler TC by Maserati collection on sale for $25,000

Ever dreamed of owning a fleet of Maseratis but simply don't have the money? For $25,000, you could own a 13-strong collection of Chrysler TC by Maserati grand tourers

What happens when you mate 1980s Chrysler design philosophy with an Italian supercar maker? Poor sales and a bad reputation were somewhat inevitable. Yet a 13-strong single-owner collection of the Chrysler TC by Maserati has been amassed in Indianapolis, now waiting to be sold, according to The Indianapolis Star.

They all belong to the same 76-year-old 'car nut' owner, who now wants to be parted with his collection. Contemporary reviews of the 1989 grand tourer did not shine brightly on the car, with one magazine describing it as ‘a wrinkly grandmother dressed up in custom running shoes and ill-fitting hot pants.’ You have to wonder how one man ended up with 13 of them.

The best and worst of Chrysler and Maserati...

The TC by Maserati came about by part due to the relationship between Lea Iacocca and Alessandro De Tomaso of Ford and De Tomaso. By the mid-1980s they headed Chrysler and Maserati respectively and decided to work together on a sports car.

Long delayed, the car came with a 2.2-litre straight-four engine, which was then replaced with a Mitsubishi 3.0L V6 unit. Unsurprisingly no-one had a good word to say about their collaboration, not helped by a lofty price tag and being little more than a Chrysler LeBaron. By 2009, Chrysler and Maserati were under the same FIAT ownership.

Collection owner Jim Campbell, a former longtime employee of Chrysler rival General Motors, does not use any of the TCs as an everyday car. He put them on a online classified ads site last month for $25,000, although commented to local paper The Indianapolis Star that he was ‘flexible on the price’. Two of the 13 are not known to even run.

It may be the largest bulk sale of Chrysler TC by Maserati cars ever attempted, and B. Karleen Tarola, president and founder of TC America Inc., the club for fans of the car, believes it may be the biggest single-owner collection of the car on the planet. Tarola's ambition is 'to elevate the TC to the position it should have as a classic automobile'.

To our knowledge, Campbell has received no offers for his collection, and has said he 'wouldn't mind retaining two or three'.

Tags
American Italian 1980s

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Sep 12 2018

Legendary privateer Rob Walker to be honoured with Dorking parade

Sep 12 2018

CCA September Sale expands with 20th century stars

Sep 11 2018

JD Classics goes into administration

Sep 11 2018

Why we love the Jaguar XJ X308

Sep 11 2018

Classic car auction turns emotional in repeat donation gesture

Sep 11 2018

Amelia Island to feature John Oates 'Cars and Guitars' exhibit
Most popular

Sep 10 2018

The special Avengers Edition Mini you never knew existed

Sep 08 2018

Beginner's guide to the Goodwood Revival

Sep 07 2018

Keep your classic car’s exterior in top shape with this new guide

Sep 07 2018

The Goodwood Revival’s most memorable moments

Aug 31 2018

Top 10 classic cars of the Hampton Court Concours of Elegance

Aug 31 2018

Ferrari's most memorable Monza F1 moments

Aug 29 2018

How Honda’s NSX beat Ferrari at its own game

Aug 29 2018

Inside Adam Carolla's collection of Paul Newman classic race cars

Aug 27 2018

The 15 best cars of Pebble Beach concours

Aug 27 2018

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C wins the Pebble Beach Concours!

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below