All
News
Features
Motorsport
Buying Guides
Events
More
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all

Take a look at Carroll Shelby's surprising car collection

The all-American performance legend’s cars are going up for sale, all at no reserve! As well as Cobras and Mustang, there are some unexpected choices...

Want to own a slice of all-American automotive history? Now's your chance. Legendary racer and designer Carroll Shelby’s personal car collection is to go up for sale at Bonhams Greenwich Concours d’Elegance sale in Connecticut on Sunday, June 3.

Two dozen automobiles from the estate of the late performance icon will be auctioned with no reserve. They represent Shelby’s association with both Mopar and Ford, as well as his personal interests.

See also...

Classic highlights include a 1969 Shelby GT 500 that he acquired from Oscar-nominated actor and fellow car enthusiast Jackie Cooper Jr, as well as a 1935 Chrysler Airflow Sedan apparently passed on from Steve McQueen. Then there’s the 1982 Dodge Shelby Charger Prototype, a collaboration between Shelby and Dodge that was the genesis of the later Viper.

More modern machinery includes chassis 0001 of Carroll’s own 1999 Shelby 1 Series. Capable of accelerating from 0-60 in 3.2 seconds, and 175mph, it’s one of fewer than 250 examples made of this model. His personal 2011 Shelby Cobra CSX 8027 is also up for sale.

Bonhams head of sale for Greenwich, Eric Minoff, says: ‘We’re honored to have been chosen to represent the legendary cars of the legendary man.’ Motoring specialist Michael Caimano adds: ‘Carroll Shelby is synonymous with American racing and performance vehicles, and his contribution to the motoring world is priceless. What a privilege it is to represent many of his personal cars.’

More information on the Bonhams website.

Tags
gt500 American

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

May 16 2018

World's oldest VW transporters to gather in Holland

May 16 2018

Ex-Stirling Moss Jaguar E-type coming up for sale

May 15 2018

London to Brighton Run gets extra route out of London

May 15 2018

Classified Hero: Ahrens-Fox N-S-4 fire truck

May 15 2018

ATS scores first Monaco Historic victory with D4 Formula 1 car

May 15 2018

Look how the world's smallest food truck (a 2CV) was revealed!
Most popular

May 08 2018

Porsche 956 C and 919 Evo modified LMP1 car to run on Nurburgring

May 05 2018

Three classic Lister Jaguars for sale – including a Storm!

May 07 2018

Trialling in an Austin Seven

May 04 2018

All you need to know about the new classic car MOT rules

May 01 2018

Watch: 'Senna - The Last Weekend' mini-documentary

Apr 21 2018

Classic Cars on Film: Get Carter (1971)

Apr 18 2018

Want a brand new BOSS or Mach 1 Mustang? Here's your chance

Apr 12 2018

See the legendary Silver Arrows cars at the Louwman Museum

Apr 05 2018

I wish I'd kept my... 1940s fairground car

Mar 28 2018

Jenson Button to race at Le Mans Classic and Revival

Autoclassics

Find your next Classic Car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 AutoClassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Sign Up Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log In

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below