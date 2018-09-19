Burt Reynolds' last cars to be sold at auction The very last cars Burt Reynolds' personally owned - including a 'Smokey and the Bandit' Trans Am - are headed to auction on September 29 during Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas sale

For those born after 'Generation X', future ambitions didn’t coax young minds into becoming an astronaut or a doctor. You didn’t feel the urge to be a cowboy or a pilot, nor did you yearn for a life of crime. You wanted to be Burt Reynolds. Well, now you can.

He had everything – the girls, the lifestyle, an undying image of cultural prominence. Yet, above all else, he had the cars. Throughout six decades of edifying screen presence, Reynolds owned a plethora of both foreign exotica and home-grown muscle cars; the latter of which is headed for auction with Barrett-Jackson on Saturday, September 29.

Capping off a three-day event, celebrities, friends and family members will take to the auction stage to celebrate Burt’s life and legacy. Collectors, fans and automotive enthusiasts will enjoy a rare opportunity to bid on bespoke classic vehicles from Reynolds' private collection.

Vehicles include two 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am variants, one a re-creation of the legendary ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ car and the other a re-creation of the Trans Am used in lesser-known classic ‘Hooper’, alongside a 1987 Chevrolet R30 Pickup.

Furthermore, a 1984 model Pontiac Firebird Trans Am used as a USFL Tampa Bay Bandits promotional vehicle will also be heading under the hammer.





These classic vehicles have been signed by Reynolds and other actors from his films during tours and special events. They are also titled and registered in Burt’s name.

We can understand that the term ‘re-creation’ may create a cause for concern, but their build quality is likely solid thanks to being worked on by Bandit Movie Cars and Restore a Muscle Car, specialists in the field of restoring these machines.

You can register for online bidding here, with the auction itself due to be broadcast live on Velocity and Discovery.

‘They're history pieces of time from the '70s, and we want to keep them that way,’ explained Reynolds' friend and business partner Gene Kennedy of Bandit Movie Cars.

‘We were saddened to learn of the passing of our friend Burt Reynolds. We'll cherish the memories we've had with him at our auctions," said Barrett-Jackson Chairman & CEO Craig Jackson.

‘He planned to attend our Las Vegas event for the sale of his personal vehicles. We are very honored to continue his legacy by making them available and sharing the moment with his great fans.’