All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Events
Storage Locator
Car insurance
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Brabham unveils conversion kit to make BT62 hypercar road legal

Brabham's first track day special, the 700bhp BT62, is now being offered with an option to make it road legal

In association with

Brabham Automotive, founded and run by David Brabham, son of three-time Formula 1 world champion and founder of his own self-named F1 team Sir Jack, has announced that there will be a road conversion option available on its brand-new BT62 track car.

The BT62 is the first car in production to have the Brabham name since 1992’s BT60 F1 car, and is described by the Anglo-Australian company as an ‘unrestricted track car with performance and power that significantly surpasses that of a GT car’. In practical terms that means it's not road legal as standard, hence Brabham’s pledge to answer some customers’ desires by offering a road conversion option.

More on Brabham...

European buyers can have their car converted in the UK at a cost of £150,000 (€167,000) which can take place before the car is registered and delivered, though there will remain an option to convert a BT62 to road spec after it's already in use. Australian buyers will have their cars made suitable for everyday use in their home country, with other jurisdictions will be made available for conversion on a case-by-case basis.

‘Customers have the flexibility of completing the Brabham driver development programme before converting their BT62 or requesting that their BT62 be delivered as a road compliant version,’ said Dan Marks, Brabham’s commercial director. ‘Given these cars are limited editions, tailored to the needs of each owner, we are keen to provide this flexibility to our customers where we can.’

As well as the changes required for road compliance, other adjustments will be made to make the car more comfortable and usable on the road. These include raising the ride height at the front and rear, increasing the steering lock range, adding air conditioning, locking doors and immobilisers - the latter two of which will be helpful when parking your car at a track - and more luxurious upholstery. The aim of these changes is to have minimal impact on the car’s performance, with it retaining its 700bhp output.

The first road-compliant BT62 is expected to be delivered this summer. Further plans for the Brabham brand and the BT62 car will be revealed by David Brabham at the Autosport International Show this week on Thursday, January 10.

Tags
Supercar Australian Motorsport

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Jan 07 2019

Brabham unveils conversion kit to make BT62 hypercar road legal

Jan 07 2019

Is this 924 estate the most practical classic Porsche ever?

Jan 07 2019

Rare 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition heads to auction

Jan 07 2019

Buy this Porsche 928 GTS: the car that almost ended the 911

Jan 06 2019

Rindt & Ickx's Brabham F1 car up for sale at Amelia Island

Jan 06 2019

Why the MGF remains bargain of the century

Most popular

Dec 28 2018

Bertone name to return with brand new 217-mph EV supercar

Dec 25 2018

Taking on the Sahara with a Rover P6 V8

Dec 23 2018

Was the Austin Metro really Britain's biggest motoring failure?

Dec 18 2018

1964 Ferrari 275 GTB Prototype heads for Arizona auction

Dec 18 2018

Steve McQueen’s 1979 Pontiac Trans Am pulled from Illinois barn

Dec 17 2018

160-strong classic car collection on sale due to museum closure

Dec 13 2018

This is the 1932 Ford that made hot rods famous

Dec 15 2018

How to rust proof your classic car

Dec 11 2018

Is this $1 million Rolls-Royce the ultimate in bespoke luxury?

Dec 10 2018

Land Rover makes dream come true for 87-year old ex-employee

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2019 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below