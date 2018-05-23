All
News
Features
Motorsport
Buying Guides
Events
More
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all

James Bond's Goldeneye Aston Martin DB5 for sale!

The DB5 driven by 007 Pierce Brosnan is expected to top £1.2-million when it's offered for sale at Goodwood Festival of Speed by Bonhams this July

The 1965 Aston Martin DB5 driven by James Bond (Pierce Brosnan) in the 1995 007 movie GoldenEye is to be offered for sale at the Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale on 13 July. It's estimated that it will fetch £1,200,000-1,600,000.

This is the car that featured in the famous opening chase scene of GoldenEye in which Bond dices with arch villainess Xenia Onatopp in her Ferrari 355 through the hills above Monaco. It last came to the market in 2001, at which point it became the most valuable piece of Bond memorabilia ever sold.

See also...

It's one of three cars used for the filming of GoldenEye. One was used for close-up shots, and two were stunt cars for that car chases with the Ferrari 355. Both the stunt cars were bought in relatively poor condition and restored by renowned UK specialist Stratton Motor Company.

The car coming up for sale is one of the stunt cars, chassis DB5/1885/R. After filming, it was used to promote the film, and then later by Aston Martin to publicise the DB7, appearing at the Detroit and Los Angeles motor shows, driven onto the stands by Sir Stirling Moss. It has also been on display at both The National Motor Museum and the Bond in Motion exhibition at Covent Garden.

It was bought by its current owner, entrepreneur Max Reid, on 14 February 2001, after fierce bidding at a Christie's London sale of more than 250 Bond film sale lots. The saleroom was packed, with attendees including TV and radio presenter Chris Evans and his then wife, actor Billie Piper.

'I had two reasons for the purchase,' said Max Reid at the time. 'It's a great present for my wife and it will be wonderful publicity for my business as well. This is the first auction I have been to but I am a big fan of James Bond.'

The second stunt car was kept by EON and used during the filming of Skyfall in 2013 as well as Tomorrow Never Dies and Spectre.

'The DB5 is one of the most recognisable and desirable British classic cars in the world,' said Sholto Gilbertson, Bonhams Motor Cars department director said. 'It is also the ultimate Bond car. Every fan remembers Pierce Brosnan tearing through the hills in this car, and it must be up there as one of the most thrilling Bond car chases in history. This Aston Martin is something very special indeed.'

The car will be on display at the Bonhams Aston Martin Sale on 2 June at Englefield House, Reading and will be offered for sale at the Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale on 13 July. For more information visit the Bonhams website.

Tags
Bond Aston Martin

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

May 23 2018

This was Michael Caine's Rolls (not a lot of people know that)

May 23 2018

Indy 500 winner Kenny Brack joins McLaren as chief test driver

May 23 2018

Ferrari unveils unique F40-inspired SP38

May 23 2018

James Bond's Goldeneye Aston Martin DB5 for sale!

May 22 2018

Video: What are the origins of the new Brabham Automotive badge?

May 23 2018

Historic Motorsport: Formula Atlantic revival being planned
Most popular

May 08 2018

Porsche 956 C and 919 Evo modified LMP1 car to run on Nurburgring

May 05 2018

Three classic Lister Jaguars for sale – including a Storm!

May 07 2018

Trialling in an Austin Seven

May 04 2018

All you need to know about the new classic car MoT rules

May 01 2018

Watch: 'Senna - The Last Weekend' mini-documentary

Apr 21 2018

Classic Cars on Film: Get Carter (1971)

Apr 18 2018

Want a brand new BOSS or Mach 1 Mustang? Here's your chance

Apr 12 2018

See the legendary Silver Arrows cars at the Louwman Museum

Apr 05 2018

I wish I'd kept my... 1940s fairground car

Mar 28 2018

Jenson Button to race at Le Mans Classic and Revival

Autoclassics

Find your next Classic Car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 AutoClassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Sign Up Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log In

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below