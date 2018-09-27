Most sought-after BMW M3 joins Silverstone auction line-up The BMW E30 M3 Sport Evolution II remains one of the rarest and most desirable models out of the Munich stable. Silverstone Auctions have this tasty example up for grabs on September 29

The BMW E30 M3 Sport Evolution II remains a milestone in BMW’s homologation heritage. Sporting the perfect blend of performance pedigree, aggressive stance and tear-inducing retro design, the German asphalt abuser pulls at the oily heartstrings of every petrolhead across the land.

Only 40 examples from the 501 built were earmarked for the UK, with even fewer surviving today. The opportunity to acquire a healthy example is seldom found. However, this specimen is going under the hammer with Silverstone Auctions on September 29 – and it’s rather tasty.

More great BMWs!

Built between March and May 1988 and boasting 220bhp, the Evo II retains its claim as the most powerful of the 2.3-litre M3 models, incorporating a wide range of modifications still capable of kicking it with contemporary rivals. Aside from major revisions to the engine, the Evo II received a larger differential, wider alloy wheels, custom front and rear spoilers and brake-cooling ducts in place of the standard foglights.

As if that wasn’t quite enough weight saving, the Evo II’s crash diet also found thinner glass in place of the rear screen and side windows and even lightened bumper supports and boot lid.

Offered in only three colours – Macao Blue, Nogaro Silver and Misano Red – with an accompanying Motorsport-inspired cam cover and plenum chamber, the Evo II took the market by storm. As to be expected from a limited-edition vehicle so worshipped by the masses, asking prices aren’t cheap. This one headed under Silverstone Auction’s hammer is estimated to sell for between £60k - £70k.

Registered new on 18th August 1988, its first owner kept it for 6 months before returning the car to BMW as a deposit against the first Sport Evolution III available in the UK.

As a UK car, it has an MPH speedo and English language computer display from new and still retains matching chassis and engine numbers. Unusually the car has stayed within a small geographical area, a picture of it still hangs in the local BMW dealer principal's office!

However, unlike so many abused examples out there, this one justifies the hefty price tag with only 62,000 miles on the clock. The body was restored in 2015 by the dedicated owner who has enthusiastically cared for the car for over 16 years. There’s a huge history file from all six previous owners offered alongside the BMW to back up these claims.

Boiled down, if you are seeking a cosmetically flawless, mechanically faultless and prime investment to stash away, this is the modern classic for you.