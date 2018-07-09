8 of the best new supercars coming to Goodwood Festival of Speed
What will be revealed in the Festival's Michelin Supercar Paddock? Here are the most exciting, including Ferrari, Brabham, Lotus and Singer's latest collaboration with Williams
The Michelin Supercar Paddock returns to Goodwood Festival of Speed this coming weekend, July 12-15, with the usual stunning line-up of supercar exotica on show not just in the paddock but in demonstration runs on the famous hillclimb.
Some, as ever, won't be revealed until the weekend – but here are our favourites to look out for so far. They include the new Brabham BT62, the Ferrari Portofino, the fastest ever road-going Lotus and the long-awaited Porsche 911 collaboration between Singer and Williams Advanced Engineering .
Apollo IE
The Apollo Intensa Emozione track car is powered by a 6.3-litre V12 engine that delivers 769bhp. It weighs just 1250kg car but is claimed to generate 1350kg of downforce at 186mph. So it could theoretically drive on the ceiling…
Boreas
The Boreas hypercar by DSD Design & Motorsport was presented as a prototype on the Michelin stand at Goodwood Festival of Speed last year, and it's now more fully developed ready for the Michelin Supercar Paddock. It's a hybrid with a top speed of 263mph and from 0-62mph in just 2.8 seconds.
Brabham BT62
Brabham’s debut hypercar from the Anglo-Australian manufacturer is a track-only, rear-wheel-drive two-seater powered by a mid-mounted, naturally-aspirated 5.4-litre V8. It produces 700bhp, and weighs just 972kg thanks to its carbonfibre body panels. That gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 720bhp per tonne – 60bhp more than its McLaren Senna rival!
Read more on the BT62 here
Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari’s latest model, already claimed by many to be its best-looking for years, will take centre stage at the Michelin Supercar Paddock. It's quick too, with a 0-62mph in just 3.5 seconds and from 0-124mph in 10.8 seconds.
Koenigsegg Agera RSN
The Agera RSN, which uses the same engine as the incredible Koenigsegg One:1, is one of the fastest production cars in the world. It will be quite something to see it blast up the hill at Goodwood.
Lotus Evora GT430
The fastest road-legal model Lotus has ever made, and marking the company's 70th anniversary celebrations. Its 3.7-second 0-62mph tells only half the story, because it's also arguably the best-handling, most engaging road-legal Lotus ever created.
Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer Vehicle Design
Porsche 911 specialists Singer announced its collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering and other top-level suppliers (including Michelin) last year, and this will be the first chance to see the result – the ‘Dynamics and Lightweighting Study’. It's the most extreme version of Singer’s highly modified and restored 911s, with the 964’s original 243bhp 3.6-litre flat-six engine tweaked to a 4-litre unit with four-valve heads and 493bhp.
More on the new Singer here.
W Motors Fenyr Supersport
The new Fenyr Supersport is the successor to the outlandish Lykan Hypersport, and has a claimed 0-62mph time of 2.7 seconds and a 245mph top speed. A limited number will be made, at a price of £1.4million. CEO Ralph R. Debbas says 'the Fenyr SuperSport is the most incredible car ever produced so far'.
TV racing pundit and multiple BTCC champion, Tim Harvey, said: 'I cannot wait to interview the stars behind the cars and get the thoughts of the fans on the Michelin Supercar Paddock stage.'
'I am so excited to see these amazing cars on our stage this week,' adds Michelin Supercar Paddock presenter, Vicki Butler-Henderson. 'Some of the cars on display are the most intense and extreme examples of automotive brilliance and I can’t wait to hear the noise they all make coming up on our stage and the on the Hillclimb. Awesome.'
Limited numbers of tickets for the Goodwood Festival of Speed are still available on the ticketing website.
