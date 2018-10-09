All
    Bespoke Land Rover Defender being built inside Selfridges

    Land Rover is assembling a V8 Works edition Defender inside the Selfridges department store in London, where it will take pride of place in the menswear department

    If you want to do some serious shopping in London, one of the ultimate stores is Selfridges. Only selling the finest products and produce, the world-famous department store opened in 1909 providing locals and tourists with an impressive selection. But something few shoppers will likely be expecting to see as they browse is a bespoke Land Rover Defender Works V8 Selfridges Edition that is currently being built inside.

    More on Land Rover

    The store has hosted many interesting attractions over the years, but the curious Land Rover is definitely an unusual addition to the menswear department. The spectacle of Land Rover Classic’s build process over four days is actually a necessary one as the 4x4 couldn’t fit through the doors of the Grade II listed building. The Land Rover was deconstructed and then the chassis winched through a first floor window.

    The car itself is a bespoke creation dubbed the Land Rover Defender Works V8 Selfridges Edition. We’ve seen Land Rover’s powerful V8 defender throwback before, but this one-off model is a 110 Soft Top. It actually started life as a 2016 Defender 110 Pick Up, but has been converted into this Land Rover 70th anniversary model, boasting a 399bhp V8 and an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. The completed Defender will feature period-style seating and chocolate leather upholstery with contrasting ivory stitching.

    Tim Hannig, Jaguar Land Rover Classics Director, said: “Our skilled engineers and craftsmen can tailor vehicles to meet any request, from applying unique paintwork or interior trim to delivering far-reaching mechanical enhancements. The Selfridges Edition shows what can be achieved and we can’t wait to see it take pride of place in the famous department store.”

    Land Rover Defender production ended in 2016, much to the disappointment of enthusiasts. All Works V8 models were created using late examples of the 4x4 as the model has been discontinued.

    This Land Rover Defender Works V8 Selfridges Edition will become a centrepiece of the menswear department on 29th October 2018.

    4X4 Luxury V8 Convertible British

