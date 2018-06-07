All
Bear Grylls and Land Rover team up for ultimate surprise

TV adventurer and celebrity Bear Grylls teamed up with Land Rover to give one 13 year-old the surprise of his life. Here’s why

Hay Festival 2018 played host to a special event for one young Land Rover enthusiast. Continuing Land Rover’s 70th anniversary celebrations, Bear Grylls and a camouflaged Discover 5 gave one 13 year-old a bombshell surprise he and his family will never forget.

Scott Blake Harris, known as ‘Baby Bear’ to his nearest and dearest, joined the Hay Festival over the May bank holiday to attend a talk given by his hero – Bear Grylls. However, things took an unexpected turn when Grylls arrived in a bespoke Discovery 5 bearing Blake's name. Not only that, Bear was going to take him on a mini adventure for the day.

The mini-expedition took Blake and Bear off-roading to a secret wood where Grylls then set up a bespoke shelter for Blake to light a fire, scavenge maggots and get to grips with a catapult. All in a day's work for the Chief Scout.

The reason for the surprise? The trip was recognition for Blake’s brave spirit and dedication to his sister, who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. Blake also suffers from autism, undiagnosed for several years, which has led to tough episodes in life.

The surprise was planned by Bear Grylls himself, supported by Land Rover and Blake’s mother, Liz. Grylls commented: ‘Wow. It’s not often you get to hang out with such a special young man who has had to deal with so many difficulties in life. He embodies that Above and Beyond spirit and never gives up which makes him an example to us all.’

Blake Harris said: ‘I couldn’t believe that Bear was there in a Land Rover designed just for me. To have some time with the Chief Scout and learn lessons from how Bear has dealt with difficulties in his life is a once in a life-time opportunity. I will never forget the experience and it will motivate me for the future.’

Liz Bishop, Blake’s mother noted: ‘I can’t thank Land Rover and Bear enough for an incredible day, I’ll never forget the surprise on Blake’s face when he realised Bear was there for him. I am sure the memories will provide huge amounts of motivation for the future.'

Land Rover Bear Grylls Discovery 5

