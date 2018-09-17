All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Buying Guides
Events
More
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Barn-find Porsche 901 makes post-restoration debut

An early production run Porsche 901 spent decades rotting away in a barn. After three years of restoration, it's driving again, competing in the Hamburg-Berlin Classic rally

An early production run Porsche 911 found in a barn and purchased by the Porsche Museum has made its first public post-restoration appearance, competing in the Hamburg-Berlin Classic rally.

Der Trödeltrupp – a German TV show with a premise akin to treasure-hunting – discovered a rare original 911, later identified as 911 chassis no.57, built in October 1964 and bearing the ‘901’ designation.

More classic Porsche

It was discovered in amongst a private car collection which resembled something more akin to a car graveyard, with a very second hand-looking BMW 745i, Audi 80 and several Mercedes-Benzes scattered around a site in which the 901 was hidden.

Purchased by the Porsche Museum, it sold for €107,000, a remarkable sum of money given the car’s extremely dilapidated condition at the time of discovery. Rust had taken over swathes of the rotting 901, destroying its engine, brakes and much of the bodywork. Even both front fenders were missing entirely.

Porsche Classic spent three years painstakingly restoring the 901 to original condition, using as many original specification components as possible. Nearly a year after its restoration was completed in 2017, the 901 finally hit the road, competing in the 375 mile Hamburg-Berlin Classic rally.

Adding a human touch to its return, the 901’s driving line-up was split between the man who previously owned the car before its acquisition by Porsche, Bernd Ibold, and the man who discovered it in Ibold’s barn, Der Trödeltrupp host Otto Schulte.

The Hamburg-Berlin Classic rally is popular with German manufacturers, with the barn-find 901 only one of three 911s entered by Porsche Classic this year. Rivals Mercedes-Benz entered a quartet of classic vehicles, including a 300 SL Roadster, an SLC Coupé, a “Stroke Eight” pick-up version of the 220 D and an E 500 Limited.

However, every manufacturer entry was usurped by an unusual winner, with a British car beating the Germans in their own backyard. A Rover P6 3500 driven by Rainer Staudt and Ursula Schmidt-Staudt took overall honours, with a 1970 Maserati Indy second and 1979 Toyota Celica GT third.

Tags
Restoration rally Historically significant

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Sep 18 2018

Is this Britain's oldest surviving Jaguar?

Sep 18 2018

The legendary British V8 saved by a generation of enthusiasts

Sep 18 2018

5 things you didn't know about the LaFerrari

Sep 17 2018

Barn-find Porsche 901 makes post-restoration debut

Sep 17 2018

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali's Rolls Royce up for auction!

Sep 17 2018

Jerry Seinfeld, the ultimate classic car enthusiast
Most popular

Sep 15 2018

The team which entered Formula 1 by chance

Sep 14 2018

Schnitzer’s staggering success

Sep 10 2018

The special Avengers Edition Mini you never knew existed

Sep 08 2018

Beginner's guide to the Goodwood Revival

Sep 12 2018

Keep your classic car’s exterior in top shape with this new guide

Sep 07 2018

The Goodwood Revival’s most memorable moments

Aug 31 2018

Top 10 classic cars of the Hampton Court Concours of Elegance

Aug 31 2018

Ferrari's most memorable Monza F1 moments

Aug 29 2018

How Honda’s NSX beat Ferrari at its own game

Aug 29 2018

Inside Adam Carolla's collection of Paul Newman classic race cars

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below