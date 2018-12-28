All
Baker Mayfield 'Hard Knocks' RV up for sale

Browns fans can now own a piece of memorabilia in the form of this ultra-luxurious RV.

Back in August, Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback and #1 draft pick Baker Mayfield rented a motorhome from Neff Brothers RV for all of the team's quarterbacks to use as a club house during training camp. The RV gained popularity with Browns fans after it was featured heavily on HBO’s “Hard Knocks" series and given nicknames like the "QB RV" and "Bakermobile." Now the 2019 luxury Class “A” Forest River Georgetown 377XL motorhome is up for sale, as reported by ESPN.

Check out these roomy vehicles

A brand new version of this RV has an MSRP of $195,000 and comes equipped with top of the line options like a fireplace, Corian tile countertops, three slideouts, and heated and massaging theater seating. Technically a used vehicle now (though very lightly with only two thousands miles on its odometer), the RV's current value is unknown.

Whatever it is, that value is based on more than just the RV's appearances on TV. The motorhome's refrigerator is also signed by Mayfield and the quarterback's signed rental contract will also be included in the sale. Neff Bros RV will even include a spare face for the fridge so the new owner can remove the autographed one for safe keeping.

Although the Browns were unable to win a single game last season (and only one the year before), the team has really shown up this season with the addition of Mayfield and other talented rookies. The Browns are now on the verge of their first winning record in 11 years and all eyes will be on Mayfield this Sunday when the Browns play the Baltimore Ravens in their season finale. With a few more touchdown passes, Mayfield could even set a new record for most TD passes thrown by a rookie, a mark currently held by GOAT Peyton Manning and Russel Wilson. There couldn’t be a better time for the “QB RV” to be on the market.

Neff Bros RV will reportedly consider all legitimate offers for this fun piece of sports history. You can contact Neff Brothers RV for more information at 440-282-5600 or email info@neffbrosrv.com.

For the sake of full disclosure, you should know the editor-in-chief of AutoClassics, John Neff, is related to Neff Brothers RV... literally. The brothers in question are his father and uncle. That may give us some insider info to break to our readers, but the purpose of this article is to report on this interesting piece of automotive and sports memorabilia.

Tags
Celebrity owner Camper van Luxury American

