All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Events
Storage Locator
Car insurance
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Aston Martin launches classic electric conversions

A new official Heritage EV program from Aston Martin Works will convert your classic into an all-electric equivalent, a process that's reversible thereafter

Electric conversions for classic cars are becoming more and more common, with the surgery relatively easy to complete. Going electric often brings a performance benefit, not to mention cheaper motoring, less maintenance, and no congestion charges to fear. Aston Martin Works has announced an official electric conversion program making the British marque, one of the first to do such work in-house.

More on Aston Martin…

Aston Martin will use the same battery electric technology that will soon appear in their first all-electric model, the Rapide E. The power unit is self-contained meaning that the original combustion engine can easily be refitted at a later date should the owner so choose. Management of the new EV system is via a screen ‘discreetly’ placed in the cabin of the classic.

The very first car to received this treatment is a 1970 Aston Martin DB6 MKII Volante, which was built by hand nearly 50 years ago at Aston’s old Newport Pagnell factory. Battery modifications sit on the original gearbox and engine mountings, meaning that modifications are kept to an absolute minimum. Aston Martin’s release states that ‘given the historical significance of these collectors cars it’s vital any EV conversion is sympathetic to the integrity of the original car.’

'We are very aware of the environmental and social pressures that threaten to restrict the use of classic cars in the years to come,' said Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda's president and group CEO.

'Our Second Century Plan not only encompasses our new and future models, but also protects our treasured heritage. I believe this not only makes Aston Martin unique, but a truly forward-thinking leader in this field.”

The DB6 Volante serves as a proof of concept for Aston, with the Works department readying itself for customer Heritage EV conversions in 2019. This is a pretty big step for the world of classic car electric conversions, with customers now able to go to Aston Martin itself to ensure their car's history is preserved post-conversion.

We think this is a great move from Aston Martin and wonder how long it will be before other manufacturers launch similar programs. Your move, Porsche.

Tags
British Classic Cars Modified or resto-mod electric

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Dec 05 2018

This is the perfect house for classic car enthusiasts

Dec 05 2018

Outlawed Group B Ford RS200 Evolution heads to auction

Dec 05 2018

Fast & Furious star's 1973 Datsun 240Z heads GT Sport update

Dec 05 2018

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Pilot prototype to appear at auction

Dec 05 2018

Le Mans prototypes set for Goodwood circuit debut in 2019

Dec 05 2018

RM Sotheby's to sell 140-strong 'Youngtimer' collection
Most popular

Dec 04 2018

Ex-Scuderia Ferrari 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C set for Paris sale

Dec 03 2018

Top 10 classic cars in music videos

Nov 29 2018

Inside John Campion's amazing collection of works Lancias

Nov 28 2018

Pininfarina PF0 takes aim at the hypercar elite with 2020 launch

Nov 23 2018

Oldest known production VW Beetle has been restored

Nov 22 2018

Top 10 classic cars we're grateful for this Thanksgiving

Nov 21 2018

Lotus Cortina raced by F1 aces Stewart & Ickx returns

Nov 09 2018

Bangernomics: Can you go endurance rallying in a £500 Jaguar?

Nov 12 2018

Top 10 greatest ever hot rods

Nov 07 2018

E.C.D unveils monstrous 6.2L V8 Range Rover Classic restomod

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below