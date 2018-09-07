All
Aston Martin opens dedicated heritage showroom in Mayfair

Aston Martin has opened a dedicated showroom for its heritage models in Mayfair, London, aimed at wooing international clients

Aston Martin Works has opened a first retail showroom dedicated to its heritage fleet, showing off vehicles available to purchase through the British carmaker’s classics arm and the restoration services available through Aston Martin Works Service in Newport Pagnell.

Aimed at easy accessibility for international buyers, the new store is based at No.8 Dover Street in London’s Mayfair district. It forms part of the greater Aston Martin Brand Experience boutique store, and coincides with an increase in continuation models being built by Aston’s Works division.

More Aston Martin news

Aston Martin has launched two continuation cars this year alone. 25 newly-built examples of period-specification DB4 G.T.s were announced in January, the first car built at their historic Newport Pagnell plant in a decade.

Only last month another 25 continuation vehicles were announced, this time a Goldfinger-specification DB5 produced in conjunction with James Bond film company EON Productions. At £2.75 million apiece pre-tax, Aston’s new Mayfair location appears well placed.

Its combination with the brand experience store in Mayfair is appropriate, given the aftermarket aspect to Aston’s Heritage sales. Each DB4 G.T. owner also buys a ticket to an international track driving programme with their newly acquired historic racer, with Aston Martin preparing the cars for racing at eight circuits around the world with instruction from its pool of professional GT drivers.

‘The expansion of our Heritage showroom activity into Central London enables us to engage with our customers in the location where they work and live their lifestyle,’ explained Paul Spires, president of Aston Martin Works.

‘It also supports the international appeal and invigorated interest in Aston Martin Heritage cars, allowing us to deliver a personal service to customers visiting the UK.’

Modern cars will continue to be sold at Aston Martin’s Mayfair dealership on Park Lane, a stone’s throw to the west of its new Heritage satellite store.

