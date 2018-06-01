Brace of untouched Mercedes-Benz 300 SLs up for auction
Swedish ‘barn-find’ 1963 Roadster and 1956 Gullwing to star at Artcurial’s Le Mans Classic sale in July – at no reserve
A unique opportunity to buy not one but two ‘barn-find’ Mercedes-Benz 300 SLs at no reserve will present itself at this year’s Artcurial Motorcars Le Mans Classic sale – and AutoClassics has the low-down.
Bought by the late Swedish collector Gunnar Giermark back in the 1960s, and having remained virtually untouched in deep storage ever since, the highly original 1963 300 SL Roadster is estimated at 1.5-2 million Euros, while the equally authentic 1956 300 SL Gullwing is chalked up at 1-1.5 million Euros.
See also...
- Amazing Belgian barnfind of unique Jaguar, Ferrari and more
- Wonderful Mini Deluxe barnfind to be auctioned
- Mercedes-Benz 300 SLs for sale on AutoClassics
Well respected dental surgeon Giermark, who died in 2011, bought the Roadster new on 7 July ’63, and drove it only occasionally before squirrelling it away. Consequently, the car – which was last taxed in 1966 – remains in spectacularly original condition and still shows a mere 1380km on the odometer.
With its disc brakes and aluminium engine block, this highly original example represents the last and most desirable version of the Roadster. Only 57 examples were built in 1963, and this model comes with its hardtop and all the original manuals and paperwork.
Giermark bought his second 300 SL in March 1968, importing it from Portugal where it had been sold new on 21 July 1956. Little is currently known about the car’s history prior to his acquisition, but the odometer currently reads 62,000km. Again, all the original manuals are included in the sale.
The intensely private – even reclusive – collector died seven years ago without heirs, and several claims to his estate have been subsequently disproven. As a result, the Government-regulated Swedish Inheritance Fund for unclaimed inheritance took ownership of both cars; the non-profit making organisation will use the proceeds to support young and disabled people.
Matthieu Lamoure, managing director of Artcurial Motorcars, said: ‘With just 1380 km from new, this practically untouched Roadster, the rarest model, must be totally unique. To appear in the same sale with its sister car, the Gullwing, that has the same provenance, is an exceptional event.’
The 100-car Artcurial Motorcars Le Mans Classic sale takes place on 7 July, 2018. See here for more information.
Classic Cars for Sale
Registration: 2014/14 Mileage: 17,000 Colour: Basalt Black Interior: Bi-coloured History: Full Service History ENQUIRE ABOUT THIS PORSCHE Basalt Black metallic, Pebble grey two tone full leather, 14 way adjustable Sports seats with driver memory function, Heated seats, 6 speed manual, 20″ Carrera S alloys, PCM 3.0 Touch screen Sat Nav, Bose sound system, Parking sensors, Cruise c
1969 Ford Thunderbird condition: good cylinders: 8 cylinders drive: rwd fuel: gas paint color: custom size: full-size title status: clean transmission: automatic type: coupe Runs and drives perfect. 360 hp-429 thunder jet Interior is almost perfect. Body is straight. Car needs minor mechanical work. Will make a great project car or just a fun car to drive around. If intere
1969 Chevy Camaro condition: like new cylinders: 8 cylinders drive: rwd fuel: gas odometer: 52000 size: full-size title status: clean transmission: manual type: coupe Selling our 1969 Camaro. Very clean, solid classic hot rod. Features: - Numbers matching car, original interior, Saginaw 4 speed w/hurst shifter. - 4 wheel disc conversion with power booster, all new br
1970 chevy nova condition: excellent cylinders: 8 cylinders drive: rwd fuel: gas odometer: 45000 paint color: custom size: mid-size title status: clean transmission: automatic 1970 Chevy Nova Great Condition - Well Maintained Small block 350 Turbo 350 Transmission Black Vinyl Interior Bench Seats 45,000 Actual Miles If interested contact us ASAP