70 years of the Porsche 356 at The Quail Special 356 and Ruf Porsche displays at the Monterey Car Week event in August – and there's still a chance to buy special tickets to this otherwise sold-out event

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, which takes place during Monterey Car Week in California, is to include special displays celebrating '70 Years of the Iconic Porsche 356' and 'The Alois Ruf Reunion', when it takes place in Carmel on August 24.

The world-famous event, now in its 16th year, takes places on the lawns of the Quail Lodge & Golf Club, and features more than 200 of the collector car world’s finest and rarest cars.

Along with the cars, the event is known for having six international culinary pavilions and fine wines, all included within the ticket price.

The 356 display at the 2018 event will showcase Porsche’s history and legacy in the form of the marque’s first production sports car, while the Ruf class will showcase a collection from the legendary performance car manufacturer and tuner. Both displays will complement the traditional classes, including Pre-War Sports and Racing, Custom Coachwork, Supercars, and The Great Ferraris.

'Each year, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering offers a one-of-a-kind experience to passionate enthusiasts from around the globe,' said Gordon McCall, director of motorsports for The Peninsula Signature Events.

'Our 2018 featured Porsche and Ruf classes will be the perfect additions to our internationally-acclaimed lineup of sports and racing motorcars, creating one of the best shows in our history to date.'

The show prides itself on offering a family- and pet-friendly environment, as wells as the high quality of cars and motorcycles, and the 'Fireside Chats' on the stage with celebrity guests. A Bonhams auction also takes place during the day at the neighbouring Quail Lodge Farm Field (shuttle buses run between the two locations).

The entry ticket includes parking, a collectible event poster and magazine, a gourmet lunch at each of the culinary pavilions, and a selection of fine wines and specialty cocktails. Due to high demand, tickets have been allocated via a computer-generated lottery system. Anyone who misses the opportunity to purchase tickets through the lottery may submit a waitlist request online.

However, it is possible bypass the waiting list and buy The Quail Helicopter Ticket, which provides event admittance and prompt transportation directly to and from the Monterey Airport for $4000. The QuailCharitable Patron Ticket, at $2500, also allows individuals to bypass the waitlist with 50% of the ticket proceeds being directly donated to Rancho Cielo, a preferred charity of The Peninsula Signature Events.

To find out more about these ticket options, visit the event website.

