All
News
Features
Buying Guides
Motorsport
Legal advice
Events
Car insurance
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

This 1930 Cadillac V16 would destroy any modern car

Reckon all pre-war classics are slow, bouncy and ungainly? The 1930 Cadillac Sixteen headed for auction with RM Sothebyâ€™s doesnâ€™t think so â€“ boasting a 7.4-litre V16 engine under the bonnetâ€¦

In a modern world where internal combustion attracts controversy and charismatic, fuel-hungry beasts are being hounded to extinction, gearheads repeatedly turn to the avenues of yesteryear in search of adrenaline-lined soul.

Through the turbocharged and neon-lit decades of excess to the V12-powered 1970s, thereâ€™s a plethora of gas-guzzling vehicles out there offering clout, power and passion. However, for true decadence you canâ€™t trump the almighty Cadillac Sixteen - such as this one being sold by RM Sotheby's.

More great American classics!

Reckon Jaguarâ€™s 1971 5.3-litre V12 was enormous for the time? Try this on for size â€“ the 1930 Cadillac was so called because of the monstrous power plant lurking beneath the bonnet; a 7.4-litre V16. Thatâ€™s sixteen cylinders over a narrow 45 degree angle, developing 175bhp and 318 lb ft of torque â€“ at 8 miles per gallon (29.4 L/100 km).

To the V16â€™s credit, the design proved to be reliable, durable and far less finicky than Europeâ€™s foreign-bred rivals. Top speed was quoted as 90mph, although with a bit of streamlining and a dollop of bravery, the Sixteen was more than capable of 100mph.

Any modern driver will guffaw at such docile amounts of power from an engine boasting such displacement. Yet, wind back the clock to a black-and-white world where women had not long gained the right to vote and Prohibition prevented the sale of alcohol, motor vehicles usually meandered about with 25bhp on a good day, struggling to crack 60mph and capable of turning a 60-mile journey into a two-day hack.

Then the Sixteen arrived, wafting around with enough power to usurp Herbert Hoover and strike fear into the hearts of lesser mortals. Now recognised as one of the finest vehicles to emerge from the pre-war era, sadly the great recession and onslaught of pre-WWII political turmoil sounded the death-knell for Cadillacâ€™s V16 powerhouse.

Not that such a fate has affected the vehicleâ€™s standing within the classic community. The Classic Car Club of America rates all Sixteens as â€˜CCCA Full Classicsâ€™, a grade reserved for only the finest pre-1948 automobiles. The concept that Cadillac lost thousands of dollars on every V16 sold simply adds to the legend.

While timeâ€™s onward march has found innovation pushing cars further towards the brink of science fiction, for opulent style and finessed panache, nothing from a modern stable can so much as hold this Cadillacâ€™s monocle.

A modern counterpart may be faster, more economical, more dependable and better equipped, yet the Sixteen instantly transports you back to a time now celebrated through rose-tinted spectacles. It makes you feel alive, caressing each tarmac undulation and tight bend with the silky tenacity of a velvet alligator.

Boiled down, the Cadillac Sixteen is in a class of its own â€“ the only problem remains finding a good one. Few were made, and even fewer survive intact. However, RM Sothebyâ€™s have this one to offer during its 2019 Arizona sale.

Little information is available about this particular model, but besides appearing in rude health, weâ€™ll keep you updated as and when details are announced. But youâ€™ll have to fight us for it come auction dayâ€¦

Tags
American Auction 1930s Pre-war

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Nov 20 2018

Road legal Italdesign concept car spotted in Japan

Nov 20 2018

The perfect British starter classic isn't a Mini

Nov 20 2018

This restored Fiat 600 is unashamedly better than a 500

Nov 20 2018

The Japanese Ferrari eater for less than $6000

Nov 20 2018

Porsche introduces $500 factory service for classic vehicles

Nov 20 2018

This 1930 Cadillac V16 would destroy any modern car
Most popular

Nov 09 2018

Bangernomics: Can you go endurance rallying in a Â£500 Jaguar?

Nov 12 2018

Top 10 greatest ever hot rods

Nov 07 2018

E.C.D unveils monstrous 6.2L V8 Range Rover Classic restomod

Nov 07 2018

How a Lamborghini mistake nearly killed the BMW M1

Nov 08 2018

Is the Eagle Speedster the ultimate Jaguar E-type?

Nov 06 2018

Jaguar E-type S1 and Subaru Impreza 22B added to GT Sport

Nov 06 2018

Top 10 classic car wheel designs

Nov 05 2018

Top five classic cars with a criminal history

Nov 02 2018

Top 10 Restomods of SEMA 2018

Nov 01 2018

Hall & Oates music star takes delivery of Outlaw Porsche 356

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below